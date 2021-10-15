Arkansas State Fair sees successful opening day after pandemic hiatus

After a brief hiatus last year because of the pandemic, the Arkansas State Fair is back in full swing.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas State Fair opened Friday morning. It's a special year for the fair since it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You know, coming out of COVID everyone is dying to get out right now and go back and do something normal," said Arkansas State Fair Interim General Manager Anne Marie Doramus.

The opening of the fair did not disappoint despite some rainy weather.

Doramus told us there were people lined up at the gate to come in on opening day and went straight to the rides.

It's been tough for all events the past year as COVID shut down any and all gatherings, including fairs.

Pat Murtha, a vendor who's been serving people at the fair since 2012 said he lost a lot of jobs last year.

But he's excited to be working at the fair again serving his award-winning food.

"This year we won an award for most creative for our deep-fried caramel apples," said Murtha.

North American Midway Entertainment provides the rides at the fair. They took a big hit too when the pandemic surged— typically they work more than 120 fairs each year.

"In 2020, we only got to open at 4 fairs which was pretty disappointing. It was a dismal year for all of us," said Scooter Korek, North American Midway Entertainment Vice President.