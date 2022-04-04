Arkansas Oklahoma Gas launches 2022 Annual Community Giving Program

AOG will donate $20,000 to qualifying 501c3 non-profit organizations in Arkansas that focus on food insecurity and child well-being and advocacy programs.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Oklahoma Gas (AOG) has launched its 2022 Annual Community Giving Program. This program is dedicated to qualifying nonprofit organizations that serve in AOG's service area.

The program will donate $20,000 to qualifying 501c3 non-profit organizations in Arkansas that focus on food insecurity, child well-being, and advocacy programs.

“At AOG, we understand we are only as strong as the communities we serve. Providing community resources is one of the ways in which we can support our customers and community members,” said Fred Kirkwood, Chief Customer Experience Officer at AOG.

All applications are welcome but AOG says it can only consider those inside the service area who are not a political organization or school fundraiser to receive the donation.

Applications are available now through May 13, 2022. Grant recipients will be announced by June 1, 2022.