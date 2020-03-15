Arkansas National Guard to mobilize 20 guardsmen for state active duty with Arkansas Department of Health

By order of the Governor, 20 guardsmen will be mobilized for state active duty with the Arkansas Department of Health

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management has requested the Arkansas National Guard to provide medics to support the Arkansas Department of Health Emergency Operations Center.

By order of the Governor, 20 guardsmen will be mobilized for state active duty with the Arkansas Department of Health from March 15, 2020, through March 20, 2020.

According to a press release they are needed to answer phone calls from Arkansans who have coronavirus medical questions. This is due to a high call volume at the Arkansas Department of Health's Emergency Operations.