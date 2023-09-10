x
Arkansas man charged after 6-year-old son drowns in Little Red River

An Arkansas man is now charged with manslaughter and with endangering the welfare of a minor after his young son drowned in the Little Red River.

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man is now being charged with manslaughter and with endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to reports, just after 5:00 p.m. on October 4, the White County Sheriff's Department responded to a home on the Little Red River near Searcy in reference to a missing child.

Once officers arrived they found a 6-year-old boy underwater and they began CPR. The child was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 7:00 p.m.

Reports state that the family lived across the street from the river and the boy had wandered away from their home.

The child's father, 37-year-old Maxwell Garner was found 'impaired' while at a nearby home.

Mr. Maxwell is currently being held in the White County Detention Center. 

Credit: White County Sheriff's Office

