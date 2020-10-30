Arkansas man arrested and charged in connection to wildland fire within the Buffalo National River

The fire was successfully contained by NPS Firefighters and they prevented its spread onto private lands.

PRUITT, Ark. — First Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, David Clay Fowlkes, announced that Jacob Walls, age 28, of Harrison, Arkansas, has been arrested and charged in connection to a wildland fire within the Buffalo National River.

In February of 2019, the National Park Service (NPS) Firefighters and US Park Rangers responded to a report of a wildland fire, in Newton County, near Pruitt.

The fire was successfully contained by NPS Firefighters and they prevented its spread onto private lands.

The indictment alleges that Walls willfully and without authority and consent of the United States set fire to National Park Service land. A trial date has been set for December 7, 2020.