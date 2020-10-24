Arkansas man accused of stabbing parents over cigarettes

An Arkansas man is facing felony charges after being accused by authorities of stabbing his parents because he ran out of cigarettes.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — An Arkansas man is facing felony charges after being accused by authorities of stabbing his parents because he ran out of cigarettes.

The Sentinel-Record reported Friday that Carl Thomas Lane is facing up to 20 years in prison for allegedly stabbing and injuring his father and mother at their home in Hot Springs.

Police say Lane’s mother told officers that her son “became upset about not having cigarettes and a lighter” and became violent toward her and her husband on Tuesday evening.