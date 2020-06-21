Arkansas job numbers show recovery signs in May, jobless rate falls to 9.5%

The May jobless rate in Arkansas was 9.5%, down from 10.8% in April, but much higher than the 3.5% in May 2019.

The May jobless rate in Arkansas was 9.5%, down from 10.8% in April, but much higher than the 3.5% in May 2019. The May report marks the second full month of COVID-19 impact on the state economy, and the first month of partial reopening in some sectors.

The number of employed in Arkansas during May was an estimated 1,215,161, down 97,126 jobs compared with May 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report posted Friday (June 19). The state’s labor force – the number of people eligible to work – was 1,343,396 in May down 1.3% compared with the 1,360,506 in May 2019.

University of Arkansas Little Rock economist Michael Pakko said in a June 10 report the state economy was showing “relative resilience” in the face of the national economic downturn. He projected the state’s jobless rate would decline.