Arkansas attorney general sues woman over 'jackpot' scheme

Arkansas' attorney general is accusing a Hot Springs woman of taking part in a multi-million dollar scheme

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' attorney general is accusing a Hot Springs woman of taking part in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud people by falsely telling them they had won a jackpot or lottery.

 On Wednesday, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sued 74-year-old Jean Butler, who Rutledge said acted as a “money mule” and received money from victims of the scheme.

 Victims were told they had to pay taxes or fees before receiving their prize. 

Rutledge says investigators believe Butler opened numerous bank accounts and facilitated the transfer of about $6 million to the operators of the scheme in Jamaica.  