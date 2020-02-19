Arkansas attorney general sues woman over 'jackpot' scheme

Arkansas' attorney general is accusing a Hot Springs woman of taking part in a multi-million dollar scheme

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' attorney general is accusing a Hot Springs woman of taking part in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud people by falsely telling them they had won a jackpot or lottery.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sued 74-year-old Jean Butler, who Rutledge said acted as a “money mule” and received money from victims of the scheme.

Victims were told they had to pay taxes or fees before receiving their prize.