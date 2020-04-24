x
Arkansas high school student achieves top ACT score

Less than half of 1% of students who take it earn a top score.
Credit: Arkansas High School

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Benjamin Gustafson, a junior at Arkansas High School in Texarkana earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.

The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam and less than half of 1% of students who take it earn a top score.

In a letter to Benjamin recognizing his achievement, Marten Roorda, ACT CEO stated, “Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. Your exceptional scores will provide any college or university with ample evidence of your readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”

In the United States, only 4,879 out of nearly 1.8 million high school students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

A student's composite score is the average of test scores in English, math, reading, and science, with each test being scored on a scale of 1-36.

ACT scores are accepted by all major four-year colleges and universities across the U.S.

