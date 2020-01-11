Arkansas governor not on ballot but still factor in election

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson isn't on the ballot in Tuesday's election but he's still a major player in it.

The governor has appeared in an ad for fellow Republican Rep. French Hill, who's in an unexpectedly tight reelection fight.

His policies are being invoked in some races. And he's leading the campaign for a highway tax proposal that he says is needed to boost the state's economy.