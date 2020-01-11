x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

News

Arkansas governor not on ballot but still factor in election

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson isn't on the ballot in Tuesday's election but he's still a major player in it.
Credit: KFSM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson isn't on the ballot in Tuesday's election but he's still a major player in it.

The governor has appeared in an ad for fellow Republican Rep. French Hill, who's in an unexpectedly tight reelection fight. 

His policies are being invoked in some races. And he's leading the campaign for a highway tax proposal that he says is needed to boost the state's economy.

 Hutchinson's involvement is testing how much pull he has in a state where he has been generally popular, even as its coronavirus outlook remains dim.