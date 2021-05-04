Arkansas girl survives being knocked off railroad track bridge by train

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark — On Saturday evening, April 3, Johnson County deputies responded to an incident that involved a teenage girl being struck by a train in Hartman.
The incident took place on the railroad tracks, about a half mile east of the South Main Street crossing.
A group of four juveniles had been on the railroad bridge when the train approached and one was unable to get off the bridge before the train arrived.
She was knocked off the bridge. Her injuries did not appear to be life threatening, yet she was flown to UAMS in Little Rock.
"The incident was a great display of interagency cooperation," Johnson County deputies said in a Facebook post. "Responding departments included the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the Coal Hill Police department, Grant Township Constable, the Hartman Fire Department, the Coal Hill Fire Department, Johnson County EMS, Westside School personnel, Union Pacific Railroad personnel and Air Evac. All the organizations worked together flawlessly."