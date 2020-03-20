Arkansas Division of Emergency Management urging families to sign up for Smart911 during coronavirus pandemic

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management is urging families to sign up for Smart911 to enable coronavirus awareness for 9-1-1 and emergency responders.

Smart 911 is a free service allowing people to submit their personal medical information to 9-1-1 and to first responders to enable them to better assist each individual based on their individual risk level for coronavirus.

“As the coronavirus continues to be a major public health concern, we are doing everything we can to prepare, respond, and mitigate risk to those in our community who need assistance,” said A.J. Gary, Director of the Division of Emergency Management. “The information provided in a Smart911 Safety Profile enables us to know who is at the greatest risk in our community. We can provide individuals with critical updates based on their location and health history. Ultimately, Smart911 gives our state the chance to be proactive and lets us know who requires our services. We urge all Arkansans to take action, sign up for Smart911, and help us address the coronavirus outbreak.”

Arkansas is launching the "Take Control, Let Us Know" campaign to encourage people to take action with this method which is helpful in not just during the coronavirus outbreak, but in any emergency. Individuals may submit as much or as little information as they want, and the information will only be seen if an individual calls 9-1-1.

When an individual calls 9-1-1, their Smart911 Safety Profile will pop up automatically allowing public safety agencies to send emergency response teams to the right location with enhanced medical data.

In addition to this, people can communicate if they are under quarantine, and whether it is self-imposed or directed by a health professional. The Smart911 App also allows quarantined individuals to receive check-in messages on their health status. It also allows those who sign up to receive reliable information about the changing coronavirus situation from emergency management officials and tailored alerts based on their specific needs and geographical location.

By providing personal medical information, it not only allows first responders but also individuals the necessary information to take the proper precautions.

This is especially essential for those who may be at higher risk of developing a serious COVID-19 illness. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the people most vulnerable and at-risk include older adults and those with a history of chronic medical conditions such as:

Heart disease

Diabetes

Lung disease

Respiratory conditions

Compromised immune systems