According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, an inmate who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Friday (May 8).

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, an inmate who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Friday (May 8).

The inmate was in his seventies and undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He had pre-existing conditions susceptible to COVID-19.

He was pronounced dead at Jefferson Regional Medical Center on Friday (May 8).