Arkansas COVID-19 cases see largest one-day increase

COVID-19 cases in Arkansas jumped to 830 on Sunday, up 96 cases from the 734 on Saturday. It is the largest one-day increase since the pandemic arrived in the state. 64 of the state’s 75 counties now have at least one COVID-19 case.

The number of deaths rose from 14 to 16. The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Arkansas was 67 on Sunday, down from the 72 on Saturday. As of Sunday at 1 p.m., there were 324,052 U.S. cases and 9,180 deaths. Globally, there were 1,249,107 cases and 67,999 deaths.

Of the COVID-19 patients, 27 were on ventilators, up from 23 on Friday, and 114 were healthcare workers, up from 106 on Friday.