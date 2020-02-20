x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

Arkansas court won't reconsider an inmate's DNA testing bid

The Arkansas Supreme Court rejected a petition for a rehearing over DNA testing in a death row inmate's case
Credit: KFSM
Arkansas Supreme Court Issues Stay Of Execution For Stacey Johnson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won't reconsider its ruling rejecting a death row inmate's request for new DNA testing of evidence that his attorneys say could exonerate him.

Justices on Thursday rejected Stacey Johnson's petition for rehearing over the court's decision last year that he wasn't entitled to additional testing of evidence from the 1993 killing of Carol Heath.

RELATED: Arkansas Supreme Court Issues Stay Of Execution For Stacey Johnson

Johnson was one of eight inmates Arkansas sought to execute over an 11-day period in 2017, but he and three other inmates were spared by the courts. 

The state put the other four men to death.