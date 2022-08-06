Arkansas couple reported missing in Colorado

The Alamosa County Sheriff's Department in Colorado posted on social media that they are searching for Robert and Mary Jane Bowman of Garfield.

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — On June 6, the Alamosa County Sheriff's Department in Colorado posted on social media that they are searching for Robert and Mary Jane Bowman of Garfield, Arkansas.

The Bowmans, according to Colorado deputies, were last in the Alamosa County area "in the last few days" and haven't checked in with their family here in Arkansas.

They are reported to be traveling in a blue 2001 Ford pickup with Arkansas plate 445-SBZ. The camper trailer is unique as it is a pickup bed camper mounted on a flatbed trailer.

If you see or have seen the Bowmans anytime after June 5, contact the Alamosa County Sheriff's Department at (719) 589-6608.

Due to the high volume of sightings reported to the sheriff's department, they are asking for information on possible sightings within the last five days.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

