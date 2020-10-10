Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations decline slightly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Arkansas has declined slightly from Friday's record high.
The state Department of Health on Saturday reported 554 hospitalizations, six fewer than a day earlier.
The department reported an increase of 908 confirmed a probable cases for a total of 92,220 and 1,552 deaths, an increase of 22 who have died due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.