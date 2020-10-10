Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations decline slightly

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Arkansas has declined slightly from Friday's record high.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Arkansas has declined slightly from Friday's record high.

The state Department of Health on Saturday reported 554 hospitalizations, six fewer than a day earlier.

The department reported an increase of 908 confirmed a probable cases for a total of 92,220 and 1,552 deaths, an increase of 22 who have died due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.