Arkansas casinos to reopen with restrictions on May 18

Casinos in Arkansas can reopen with restrictions on May 18.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that Arkansas gaming casinos will be able to reopen with restrictions on May 18th.

The casinos will only be able to hold 1/3 of its capacity under these guidelines.

All casinos must follow strict social distancing guidelines as well.

This includes Oaklawn Racing Casino & Resort in Hot Springs.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith will be releasing the full list of guidelines later today.

The following are the latest COVID-19 numbers in the state:

3,665 cases (up 97)

70 hospitalizations (up 1)

88 deaths (up 3)

2,174 tests were done yesterday

2,867 recoveries

710 active cases