x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

Arkansas casinos to reopen with restrictions on May 18

Casinos in Arkansas can reopen with restrictions on May 18.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that Arkansas gaming casinos will be able to reopen with restrictions on May 18th.

The casinos will only be able to hold 1/3 of its capacity under these guidelines.

All casinos must follow strict social distancing guidelines as well.

This includes Oaklawn Racing Casino & Resort in Hot Springs.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith will be releasing the full list of guidelines later today. 

The following are the latest COVID-19 numbers in the state:

  • 3,665 cases (up 97)
  • 70 hospitalizations (up 1)
  • 88 deaths (up 3)
  • 2,174 tests were done yesterday
  • 2,867 recoveries 
  • 710 active cases

During his press conference, Gov. Hutchinson said there will be a decision on team, recreational sports later in May. 