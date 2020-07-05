Arkansas casinos to reopen with restrictions on May 18

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that Arkansas gaming casinos will be able to reopen with restrictions on May 18th.
The casinos will only be able to hold 1/3 of its capacity under these guidelines.
All casinos must follow strict social distancing guidelines as well.
This includes Oaklawn Racing Casino & Resort in Hot Springs.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith will be releasing the full list of guidelines later today.
The following are the latest COVID-19 numbers in the state:
- 3,665 cases (up 97)
- 70 hospitalizations (up 1)
- 88 deaths (up 3)
- 2,174 tests were done yesterday
- 2,867 recoveries
- 710 active cases
During his press conference, Gov. Hutchinson said there will be a decision on team, recreational sports later in May.