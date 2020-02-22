x
Arkansas candidate's political ties targeted in court race

Arkansas Supreme Court candidate Barbara Womack Webb addresses the audience at the Bowen School of Law in Little Rock, Ark.
Credit: AP
In this Feb. 9, 2020 photo, Arkansas Supreme Court candidate Barbara Womack Webb addresses the audience at the Bowen School of Law in Little Rock, Ark. Womack Webb is running against Morgan Welch in the in the March 3, 2020 election for the court seat being vacated by retiring Justice Jo Hart. Whoever wins will be elected to an eight-year term on the court. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford via AP)/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A campaign for a seat on the Arkansas Supreme Court that features a candidate with deep Republican Party ties is highlighting how the state's nonpartisan high court races are becoming less so. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch and Barbara Webb, the chief administrative law judge for the state Workers Compensation Commission, are running for a seat on the court being vacated by retiring Justice Jo Hart. Webb is the wife of the state GOP chairman, and has spoken to Republican gathering around Arkansas. The race follows recent court elections that have been dominated by outside conservative groups.