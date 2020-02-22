Arkansas candidate's political ties targeted in court race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A campaign for a seat on the Arkansas Supreme Court that features a candidate with deep Republican Party ties is highlighting how the state's nonpartisan high court races are becoming less so. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch and Barbara Webb, the chief administrative law judge for the state Workers Compensation Commission, are running for a seat on the court being vacated by retiring Justice Jo Hart. Webb is the wife of the state GOP chairman, and has spoken to Republican gathering around Arkansas. The race follows recent court elections that have been dominated by outside conservative groups.