Arkansas boy found dead after apparent dog attack

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy has died in Faulkner County after he was apparently attacked by dogs.

The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office says the boy's mother reported him missing Thursday morning from their home in Mount Vernon.

The mother told police that the boy went outside to check the mail and never returned.

The child was later found outside, dead from an apparent dog attack.