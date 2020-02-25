Arkansas attorney general joins bipartisan, multistate JUUL investigation

"Misinformation and inaccurate advertising has run rampant in the vaping industry, enticing our youth to use a virtually unknown product," said Rutledge.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has announced she will be joining a bipartisan, multistate investigation of JUUL Labs.

The 39-state multistate coalition is investigating JUUL’s marketing and sales practices, including targeting of youth, claims regarding nicotine content and statements about risks, safety and effectiveness as a smoking cessation device.

“Misinformation and inaccurate advertising has run rampant in the vaping industry, enticing our youth to use a virtually unknown product” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Millions have been put at risk and it’s time to fight back against JUUL for making profits through deceptive practices.”

According to the release, traditional cigarette use has plummeted among young people, but vaping is skyrocketing. From 2017 to 2018, Arkansas saw a 78% increase in high school students vaping and a 48% increase in middle school students vaping.

In 2019, Rutledge hosted two Youth Vaping Summits in Little Rock and Bentonville, bringing medical experts together to help present facts and address the public on the real dangers associated with e-cigarette use.

Rutledge also issued an Enforcement Advisory to 100 online e-cigarette retailers, warning them that it is illegal to sell or ship any nicotine products, including e-cigarettes and e-liquids, to consumers in Arkansas. The advisory warned of potential legal action if businesses are found selling to minors over the internet.