Arkansas allocates money for unemployment website

In the last few days, 8-10,000 people who are out of work across the state of Arkansas, have filed unemployment claims.

With this surge in numbers, the website for these claims has been failing. This means the total number of unemployed is likely higher.

The state is asking those who have recently lost their jobs to stay away from unemployment offices to avoid large crowds, but with the website's technical problems, people were forced to file in-person.

“It’s probably like 45, 50 employees yeah they’re all without jobs right now,” said Evan Amis, a former restaurant employee.

“We were hit with more than we’ve seen in a long time we anticipate that number to continue to grow up,” said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston.

Governor Hutchinson and Secretary Mike Preston say thousands of people filed for unemployment in the past week alone, overwhelming the website that many people rely on while social distancing.

“Making sure the people have access to our site is going to be very important,” said Secretary Preston.

Evan Amis was laid off last week from her waitress job. She says she tried to use the website to fill out an application but it crashed, forcing her to go stand in line with dozens of other former employees.

“You’re only allowed to go in one at a time so people were lined out the door,” said Amis.

The state says they are taking 1.1 million dollars from the governor's rainy day funds and allocating it to support the website's technical problems.

“Our system wasn’t designed for this we’re trying to upgrade our systems,” said Governor Hutchinson.

Secretary Preston says the money will help set up 24-hour access to the site and it will fix the issues so thousands more people can file online.

“It’s going to help alleviate those pressures and we’re going to be able to see that process go a lot smoother,” said Secretary Preston.

Amid says, she needs to pay the bills now. With talks from the federal government about a possible financial aid package directly to workers, Amis sees that as a possible benefit.

“You know what maybe solve one month but what happens if this goes on for two months three months it’s just kind of unknown right now,” said Amis.

Amis says she filed an application and is waiting to hear back from the Fayetteville Workforce Center. The governor encourages those who have trouble with the website to call the hotline they have set up for answering any questions about unemployment.