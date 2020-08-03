Argentina announces first coronavirus death in Latin America

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Health authorities in Argentina say a 64-year-old man has died as a result of the new coronavirus, the first such death reported in Latin America. The Ministry of Health said Saturday that the patient lived in Buenos Aires and had been confirmed with COVID-19 after coming down with a cough, fever and sore throat following a recent trip to Europe. A statement says the patient suffered kidney failure and had a history of diabetes, hypertension and bronchitis before being infected with the virus. Officials say the man was not one of the nine confirmed COVID-19 cases previously reported for Argentina.