ARDOT continues to clear highways after winter storm

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) say accident numbers are staying low because people are staying off the roads.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) say accident numbers are staying low because people are staying off the roads.

They say they have seen only one major accident since the snow rolled in on Sunday (Feb. 14).

ARDOT officials are urging people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

According to AAA, there has been a 23% spike in calls coming from people needing help due to winter weather. After the snow rolled in on Sunday, officials with ARDOT say they're happy that most people are choosing to stay home.

“Roads right now are not clear, they are snow-covered, we are fighting best we can, and we are applying rock salt,” says Dave Parker with ARDOT.

Some drivers say heading into work they were able to drive slow without many people passing, and that made the drive less nerve-racking since there are still very slick spots.

“You can see the highway, there’s a few curves and hills that are still a little slick but you just need to take your time,” said Parker.

ARDOT is urging people to continue to stay home. There have not been many major accidents on our large roadways but we're still seeing tires spin out and people going off of our secondary roads.

"It is a brand new storm, just 36 hours later, so you have to be extra careful if you do choose to go out on the highways there are a lot of slick spots," says Parker.

If you are traveling on I-49 be sure to watch out for large trucks that are plowing and salting the roads. They are traveling much slower than the rest of the traffic.