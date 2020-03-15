Animal rights protest held outside circus in Fort Smith

An animal rights protest has been going on outside the Tarzan Zerbini Circus in Fort Smith despite the cold rainy weather.

The circus is set up outside Central Mall and animal rights activists have been standing in the cold rainy weather holding up signs in efforts to get their message out.

Since Wednesday (Mar. 11), they have been standing along Rogers Ave. and near the circus entrance holding signs saying things like, "Abused animals are not entertainment" and "If you support the circus, you're funding animal abuse".

On Friday (Mar. 13), five shetland ponies escaped from the setup and one of them was hit by a car sparking even more attention to the circus.

The circus has held their shows normally, and have one more show left tomorrow (Mar. 15).