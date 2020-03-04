x
An impactful photo collection representing the devastating peril COVID-19 has brought upon our world

Associated Press has captured the reality of life in countries around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: AP
Dr. Sherry Yu demonstrates a free-standing booth for COVID-19 testing, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. The isolation booths were created by a collaboration of the hospital's clinical leaders and engineering team, inspired by a South Korean research design. The booths separate clinicians from patients, protect front line providers, and reduce the need for personal protective equipment. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Associated Press has captured the reality of life in countries around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. These photographs tell a story of the pain, damage, trauma and financial turmoil people have experienced amid the novel coronavirus.

Africa

Kenyan police hold back ferry passengers after new measures aimed at halting the spread of the new coronavirus instead caused a crowd to form outside the ferry in Mombasa, Kenya. The new measures required public transport vehicles to drop passengers 1km away and walk to the ferry terminal and then queue, but passengers fearing they would get stuck before a 7pm curfew started crowding to get on causing police to fire tear gas and round up the passengers. 

Credit: AP
Kenyan police hold back ferry passengers after new measures aimed at halting the spread of the new coronavirus instead caused a crowd to form outside the ferry in Mombasa, Kenya Friday, March 27, 2020. The new measures required public transport vehicles to drop passengers 1km away and walk to the ferry terminal and then queue, but passengers fearing they would get stuck before a 7pm curfew started crowding to get on causing police to fire tear gas and round up the passengers. (AP Photo)

Belgium

A homeless person sleeps on a bench in the virtually empty La Monnaie square during a partial lockdown against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Brussels.

Credit: AP
A homeless person sleeps on a bench in the virtually empty La Monnaie square during a partial lockdown against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Brussels, Friday, April 3, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A note that reads in French: "Ghislain. I would like coronavirus to be eradicated so we can go back to normal" is left among others in a church during a partial lockdown against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Brussels.

Credit: AP
A note that reads in French: "Ghislain. I would like coronavirus to be eradicated so we can go back to normal" is left among others in a church during a partial lockdown against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Brussels, Friday, April 3, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Britain

Socially distanced mourners watch during the funeral in the Eternal Gardens Muslim Burial Ground, Chislehurst of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, from Brixton, south London, who died in King's College Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. The teenager was buried in the Eternal Gardens at Kemnal Park Cemetery in Chislehurst without his family present as his mother and six siblings are forced to self-isolate. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. 

Credit: AP
Socially distanced mourners watch during the funeral in the Eternal Gardens Muslim Burial Ground, Chislehurst of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, from Brixton, south London, who died in King's College Hospital in the early hours of Monday after testing positive for coronavirus Friday April 3, 2020. The teenager was buried in the Eternal Gardens at Kemnal Park Cemetery in Chislehurst without his family present as his mother and six siblings are forced to self-isolate. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Canada

A runner makes his way through the empty streets of Old Montreal, as residents shelter in place due to the coronavirus.

Credit: AP
A runner makes his way through the empty streets of Old Montreal, as residents shelter in place due to the coronavirus Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: AP
Hospital staff dressed in protective equipment stand by as a patient is taken out of an ambulance at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

China

A child wearing a mask against the coronavirus pushes his bike during a quiet day at the East Lake Park in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

Credit: AP
A child wearing a mask against the coronavirus pushes his bike during a quiet day at the East Lake park in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, April 2, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Women walk past a toll booth to enter the city of Wuhan which is still under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak but have started allowing some residents to return in central China's Hubei province  

Credit: AP
Women walk past a toll booth to enter the city of Wuhan which is still under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak but have started allowing some residents to return in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, April 2, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A resident climbs over a barricade around a neighborhood sealed off due to the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province.

Credit: AP
A resident climbs over a barricade around a neighborhood sealed off due to the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province, Thursday, April 2, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

France

A victim of the Covid-19 virus is evacuated from the Mulhouse civil hospital, eastern France. The Grand Est region is now the epicenter of the outbreak in France, which has buried the third most virus victims in Europe, after Italy and Spain. 

Credit: AP
FILE - In this photo taken Monday March 23, 2020, a victim of the Covid-19 virus is evacuated from the Mulhouse civil hospital, eastern France. The Grand Est region is now the epicenter of the outbreak in France, which has buried the third most virus victims in Europe, after Italy and Spain. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

Airplanes are lined up on the tarmac at the international airport of Orly, the day of its closure due to a drop in traffic on Apr. 1.

Credit: AP
Airplanes are lined up on the tarmac at the international airport of Orly, the day of its closure due to a drop in traffic, in Orly, south of Paris, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 as the government announced an extension of the initial 15-day home confinement period that came into force on March 17 in a bid to brake the spread of the Covid-19. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Medical staff place a patient infected with the COVID-19 virus onto a train at the Gare d'Austerlitz train station, Paris, Apr. 1. France evacuated 36 patients infected with the coronavirus from the Paris region onboard two medicalized high-speed TGV trains. 

Credit: AP
Medical staff embark a patient infected with the COVID-19 virus in a train at the Gare d'Austerlitz train station Wednesday April 1, 2020 in Paris. France is evacuating 36 patients infected with the coronavirus from the Paris region onboard two medicalized high-speed TGV trains. The patients, all treated in intensive care units (ICU), are being transferred to several hospitals in Britany, as western France is less impacted by the epidemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Thomas Samson, Pool via AP)
Credit: AP
Medical staff leave after embarking patients infected with the COVID-19 virus in a train at the Gare d'Austerlitz train station Wednesday April 1, 2020 in Paris. France is evacuating 36 patients infected with the coronavirus from the Paris region onboard two medicalized high-speed TGV trains. The patients, all treated in intensive care units (ICU), are being transferred to several hospitals in Britany, as western France is less impacted by the epidemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Thomas Samson, Pool via AP)

Germany

A lane with toilet paper was built at a 'toilet paper drive in' on a parking spot in Dornburg, Germany.  After panic buying due to the coronavirus outbreak, toilet paper has become rare and the owner of a pet food shop was able to order thousands of rolls of toilet paper which he sells now outside of his shop. 

Credit: AP
A lane with toilet paper was built at a 'toilet paper drive in' on a parking spot in Dornburg, some 60 km west of Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. After panic buying due to the coronavirus outbreak toilet paper has become rare and the owner of a pet food shop was able to order thousands of rolls of toilet paper which he sells now outside of his shop. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Credit: AP
A woman gives toilet paper to a customer in a car at a a 'toilet paper drive in' on a parking spot in Dornburg, some 60 km west of Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. After panic buying due to the coronavirus outbreak toilet paper has become rare and the owner of a pet food shop was able to order thousands of rolls of toilet paper which he sells now outside of his shop. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Medical employees demonstrate testing, at a coronavirus test center for public service employees, during a media presentation in Munich, Germany. Labs were quick to ramp up their testing capacity and now experts say up to 500,000 tests can be conducted in Germany per week. That quick work, coupled with the country's large number of intensive care unit beds and its early implementation of social distancing measures, could be behind Germany's relatively low death toll.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 23, 2020, file photo, medical employees demonstrate testing, at a coronavirus test center for public service employees, during a media presentation in Munich, Germany. Labs were quick to ramp up their testing capacity and now experts say up to 500,000 tests can be conducted in Germany per week. That quick work, coupled with the country's large number of intensive care unit beds and its early implementation of social distancing measures, could be behind Germany's relatively low death toll. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

German exchange students who were in the US arrive at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Due to the coronavirus a special flight from Chicago in the US brought the students prematurely home to Germany.

Credit: AP
German exchange students who were in the US arrive at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Due to the coronavirus a special flight from Chicago in the US brought the students prematurely home to Germany. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

In this Mar. 29 photo, two men take a coffin inside a car at the Hanns Lilje home in Wolfsburg, northern Germany.  Several people have died from an outbreak of coronavirus at a retirement home.

Credit: AP
In this Sunday, March 29, 2020 photo, two man take a coffin inside a car at the Hanns Lilje home in Wolfsburg, northern Germany. At several people have died from an outbreak of coronavirus at a retirement home. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Peter Steffen/dpa via AP)

Hungary

The Chain Bridge is illuminated white as a national tribute for the doctors, nurses and medical workers who are working to fight against the coronavirus epidemic in Budapest.

Credit: AP
The Chain Bridge is illuminated white as a national tribute for the doctors, nurses and medical workers who are working to fight against the coronavirus epidemic in Budapest, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Maton Monus/MTI via AP)

Workers carry material rolls needed for protective masks at the logistic base of Budapest Airport at Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary after the material shipments arrived from the Teknomelt Technical Textile Factory from Turkey. 

Credit: AP
Workers carry material rolls needed for protective masks at the logistic base of Budapest Airport at Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, March 22, 2020, after the material shipments arrived from the Teknomelt Technical Textile Factory from Turkey. In Hungary, the number of registered coronavirus infections has increased to 131, and six persons have died of the disease. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP)

India

A girl writes on a notebook outside her house in a slum area during a lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Mumbai, India. India's 21-day lockdown has effectively kept 1.3 billion people at home for all but essential trips to places like markets or pharmacies. But the world's largest lockdown has turned into a humanitarian crisis for India's impoverished people.

Credit: AP
A girl writes on a notebook outside her house in a slum area during a lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. India's 21-day lockdown has effectively kept 1.3 billion people at home for all but essential trips to places like markets or pharmacies. But the world's largest lockdown has turned into a humanitarian crisis for India's impoverished people. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Impoverished Indians rest by their shanties at Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai, India. A nationwide lockdown announced last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to a mass exodus of migrant workers from cities to their villages, often on foot and without food and water, raising fears that the virus may have reached to the countryside, where health care facilities are limited. Experts say that local spreading is inevitable in a country where tens of millions of people live in dense urban areas with irregular access to clean water and that the exodus of the migrants will burden the already strained health system.

Credit: AP
Impoverished Indians rest by their shanties at Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai, India, Friday, April 3, 2020. A nationwide lockdown announced last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to a mass exodus of migrant workers from cities to their villages, often on foot and without food and water, raising fears that the virus may have reached to the countryside, where health care facilities are limited. Experts say that local spreading is inevitable in a country where tens of millions of people live in dense urban areas with irregular access to clean water, and that the exodus of the migrants will burden the already strained health system. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Australian Matthew Chinery looks into the camera for a selfie on his hospital bed at the Goa Medical College Hospital, where he got tested and waited four days in isolation with other suspected cases of the highly infectious disease because hotels and hostels refused to let him stay unless he had a coronavirus-negative certificate, in Goa, India. Tourists stranded in India after their vacations were abruptly ended by India’s coronavirus lockdown and grounded flights are running out of money and hoping their embassies can help them get home. While in the western city of Goa, popular for its beaches, Chinery was kicked out of a hostel because his smoker's cough resembled a COVID-19 symptom. The medical certificate still didn't make finding a room easy. He managed to get one with help from a friend, but the hotel's staff is so scared, they don't knock at his door to leave his packaged meals.

Credit: AP
In this Friday, March 27, 2020, photo, Australian Matthew Chinery looks into the camera for a selfie on his hospital bed at the Goa Medical College Hospital, where he got tested and waited four days in isolation with other suspected cases of the highly infectious disease because hotels and hostels refused to let him stay unless he had a coronavirus-negative certificate, in Goa, India. Tourists stranded in India after their vacations were abruptly ended by India’s coronavirus lockdown and grounded flights are running out of money and hoping their embassies can help them get home. While in the western city of Goa, popular for its beaches, Chinery was kicked out of a hostel because his smoker's cough resembled a COVID-19 symptom. The medical certificate still didn't make finding a room easy. He managed to get one with help from a friend, but the hotel's staff is so scared, they don't knock at his door to leave his packaged meals. (Matthew Chinery via AP)

Indian policemen wearing virus themed helmets ride on motorcycles during an awareness rally aimed at preventing the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad, India.

Credit: AP
Indian policeman wearing virus themed helmets ride on motorcycles during an awareness rally aimed at preventing the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Credit: AP
An Indian policeman wearing a virus themed helmet rides on a horse during an awareness rally aimed at preventing the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Italy

Coffins arriving from the Bergamo area, where the coronavirus infections caused many victims, are being unloaded from a military truck that transported them in the cemetery of Cinisello Balsamo, near Milan in Northern Italy.

Credit: AP
Coffins arriving from the Bergamo area, where the coronavirus infections caused many victims, are being unloaded from a military truck that transported them in the cemetery of Cinisello Balsamo, near Milan in Northern Italy, Friday, March 27, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Pope Francis delivers his blessing from the window of his studio overlooking an empty St. Peter's Square due to restrictions to contain the Covid-19 virus, at the Vatican. Pope Francis is backing the U.N. chief's call for a cease-fire in all conflicts raging across the globe to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

Credit: AP
Pope Francis delivers his blessing from the window of his studio overlooking an empty St. Peter's Square due to restrictions to contain the Covid-19 virus, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Pope Francis is backing the U.N. chief's call for a cease-fire in all conflicts raging across the globe to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Vatican News via AP)

A worker sprays disinfectant to sanitize Duomo square, as the city main landmark, the gothic cathedral, stands out in the background, in Milan, Italy.

Credit: AP
A worker sprays disinfectant to sanitize Duomo square, as the city main landmark, the gothic cathedral, stands out in background, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Italian officials have unveiled a 200-bed intensive care field hospital at the Milan fairgrounds to help relieve the pressure on northern Italy’s overwhelmed health care system from the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: AP
Director of Milan’s Polyclinic hospital Ezio Belleri gives a tour to the media of the newly built Ospedalefieramilano, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 331, 2020. Italian officials have unveiled a 200-bed intensive care field hospital at the Milan fairgrounds to help relieve the pressure on northern Italy’s overwhelmed health care system from the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP)

A military truck loads medical supplies for Italy on a board of an Il-76 cargo plane in Chkalovsky military airport outside Moscow, Russia. From tiny San Marino wedged next to two of Italy's hardest-hit provinces in the coronavirus outbreak to more economically powerful nations like Italy, countries are running up against export bans and seizures in the scramble for vital medical supplies.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 22, 2020 file photo distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a military truck loads medical supplies for Italy on a board of an Il-76 cargo plane in Chkalovsky military airport outside Moscow, Russia. From tiny San Marino wedged next to two of Italy's hardest-hit provinces in the coronavirus outbreak to more economically powerful nations like Italy, countries are running up against export bans and seizures in the scramble for vital medical supplies. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Alexei Yereshko, Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Don Angelo Riva celebrates a mass in an empty church after Italy's lockdown measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, in Carenno, Italy.

Credit: AP
Don Angelo Riva celebrates a mass in an empty church after Italy's lockdown measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, in Carenno, Italy, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Medical staff of the Intensive Care Unit of the Casalpalocco COVID-19 Clinic in the outskirts of Rome tends to patients.

Credit: AP
Medical staff of the Intensive Care Unit of the Casalpalocco COVID-19 Clinic in the outskirts of Rome tend to patients, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Mexico

A construction worker rests next to a sign that reads in Spanish “Stay home” posted to help preventive against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Mexico City. Mexico has started taking tougher measures against the new coronavirus, but some experts warn the country is acting too late and testing too little to prevent the type of crisis unfolding across the border in the United States.

Credit: AP
A construction worker rests next to a sign that reads in Spanish “Stay home” posted to help preventive against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Mexico City, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Mexico has started taking tougher measures against the new coronavirus, but some experts warn the country is acting too late and testing too little to prevent the type of crisis unfolding across the border in the United States. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A member of a cleaning team wearing a protective mask and suit disinfects a showcase where meat is sold, as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Iztapalapa market, in Mexico City.

Credit: AP
A member of a cleaning team wearing a protective mask and suit disinfects a showcase where meat is sold, as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Iztapalapa market, in Mexico City, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Mexico has started taking tougher measures against the new coronavirus, but some experts warn the country is acting too late and testing too little to prevent the type of crisis unfolding across the border in the United States. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)


Spain

A view of a temporary field hospital set at Ifema convention and exhibition of in Madrid, Spain.

Credit: AP
A view of a temporary field hospital set at Ifema convention and exhibition of in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Face shields are displayed at a temporary field hospital set in Ifema convention and exhibition in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Credit: AP
Face shields are displayed at a temporary field hospital set in Ifema convention and exhibition in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Coffins with the bodies of victims of coronavirus are stored waiting for burial or cremation at the Collserola morgue in Barcelona, Spain.

Credit: AP
Coffins with the bodies of victims of coronavirus are stored waiting for burial or cremation at the Collserola morgue in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

United States

Arizona

A man gives a free lunch to a truck driver at a rest area along I-10 in Sacaton, Ariz. The Arizona Trucking Association was giving away 500 lunches from Dilly's Deli to westbound truck drivers in appreciation for delivering medical supplies, food, and other necessities during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.  

Credit: AP
Chris Lyndberg gives a free lunch to a truck driver Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at a rest area along I-10 in Sacaton, Ariz. The Arizona Trucking Association was giving away 500 lunches from Dilly's Deli to westbound truck drivers in appreciation for delivering medical supplies, food, and other necessities during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Arkansas

Playground equipment is wrapped with caution tape to prevent usage, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus at Allen Park in Jonesboro, Ark., following an order by Mayor Harold Perrin. 

Credit: AP
Playground equipment is wrapped with caution tape to prevent usage, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Friday, March 27, 2020, at Allen Park in Jonesboro, Ark., following an order by Mayor Harold Perrin. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks in Little Rock Ark. He resisting issuing a broad stay-at-home order to curb the coronavirus outbreak, even as the state's cases continue to increase.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Gov. Hutchinson is resisting issuing a broad stay-at-home order to curb the coronavirus outbreak, even as the state's cases continue to increase. Health officials on Thursday, March 2, 2020, said the number of coronavirus cases in the state had risen to at least 643, with two additional deaths. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

California

Light evening commuter traffic flows over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. An iconic San Francisco landmark is in trouble. Traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge has dropped more than 70 percent since the coronavirus crisis. Bridge officials say they're losing about $300,000 a day in toll money, and they're asking the government for emergency funding to sustain operations.  

Credit: AP
In this photo taken Friday, March 27, 2020, light evening commuter traffic flows over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. An iconic San Francisco landmark is in trouble. Traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge has dropped more than 70 percent since the coronavirus crisis. Bridge officials say they're losing about $300,000 a day in toll money, and they're asking the government for emergency funding to sustain operations. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

A restaurant chef mimics giving a hug to a nurse practitioner and patient care technician after delivering dinner to them at University of California at San Francisco Benioff Children's Hospital. A group of tech-savvy, entrepreneurial San Francisco friends wanted to help two groups devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. They came up with a plan that involved soliciting donations, tapping friends in the restaurant world and getting San Francisco hospitals to accept free food cooked up by some of the city's top chefs. 

Credit: AP
In this Friday, March 27, 2020, photo, Nightbird Restaurant chef and owner Kim Alter, left, mimicks giving a hug to nurse practitioner Sydney Gressel, center, and patient care technician Matt Phillips after delivering dinner to them at University of California at San Francisco Benioff Children's Hospital in San Francisco. A group of tech-savvy, entrepreneurial San Francisco friends wanted to help two groups devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. They came up with a plan that involved soliciting donations, tapping friends in the restaurant world and getting San Francisco hospitals to accept free food cooked up by some of the city's top chefs. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Credit: AP
A homeless person sits on the street in San Francisco, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Since the beginning of an international pandemic, officials in California have said one population is particularly vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus and spreading it to others: the homeless. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

During the peak of commute hours, Caltrain cars sit dormant at San Francisco's 4th & King Street station on Monday, March 30, 2020. On Monday, the agency indefinitely cut weekday service to 42 trains instead of the normal 92 as coronavirus shelter-in-place orders remain in effect. 

Credit: AP
During the peak of commute hours, Caltrain cars sit dormant at San Francisco's 4th & King Street station on Monday, March 30, 2020. On Monday, the agency indefinitely cut weekday service to 42 trains instead of the normal 92 as coronavirus shelter-in-place orders remain in effect. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Florida

Visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Saying they don't know when they'll be able to re-open many of their businesses with the coronavirus spreading, Walt Disney Co. officials announced they will start furloughing workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida and California. 

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Saying they don't know when they'll be able to re-open many of their businesses with the coronavirus spreading, Walt Disney Co. officials announced they will start furloughing workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida and California. The statement released late Thursday, April 2, 2020 from The Walt Disney Co. said the first wave of furloughs will start April 19 and involve workers whose jobs aren't necessary at this time. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

A man holds up two chickens as he waits for the next car to pass during a food distribution event in Miami.  

Credit: AP
Terry Axson Jr., holds up two chickens as he waits for the next car to pass during a food distribution event, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami. The event was supported by the city, Ark of the City and Farm Share. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Shelves remain empty for high demand products such as toilet paper, bottled water and hand sanitizer, in Maitland, Fla., as shoppers stock up on groceries and supplies on the eve of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Credit: AP
Shelves remain empty for high demand products such as toilet paper, bottled water and hand sanitizer, at the Publix in Maitland, Fla., Thursday, April 2, 2020, as shoppers stock up on groceries and supplies on the eve of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order, which takes effect at midnight Thursday. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Ambulances are ready for the arrival of the Holland America ships Zaandam and Rotterdam at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. A cruise ship that has been floating at sea with coronavirus patients aboard for two weeks after being turned away from South American ports was finally allowed to dock in Florida. 

Credit: AP
Ambulances are ready for the arrival of the Holland America ships Zaandam and Rotterdam at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, April 2, 2020. A cruise ship that has been floating at sea with coronavirus patients aboard for two weeks after being turned away from South American ports was finally allowed to dock in Florida. The Zaandam and a sister ship sent to help it, the Rotterdam, were both given permission to disembark passengers after days of negotiation with local officials who feared it would divert needed resources from a region that has seen a spike in virus cases. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Louisiana

A resident of the Lambeth House, where a cluster of COVID-19 has formed, reacts from her balcony as opera singers Irini Hymel and Bryan Hymel sing to the quarantined residents in New Orleans. As coronavirus cases spike ever higher in Louisiana, the state's nursing homes, assisted living sites and adult residential care facilities are showing more and more "clusters" of the virus, but the full scale of the outbreak at those sites remains uncertain. 

Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo, a resident of the Lambeth House, where a cluster of COVID-19 has formed, reacts from her balcony as opera singers Irini Hymel and Bryan Hymel sing to the quarantined residents in New Orleans. As coronavirus cases spike ever higher in Louisiana, the state's nursing homes, assisted living sites and adult residential care facilities are showing more and more "clusters" of the virus, but the full scale of the outbreak at those sites remains uncertain. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Mississippi

Surrounded by his family, pastor at Calvary Chapel Jackson speaks into a laptop as he conducts a live stream church service from his living room in Brandon, Miss. 

Credit: AP
Surrounded by his family, Trent Allen, top, pastor at Calvary Chapel Jackson, speaks into a laptop as he conducts a livestream church service from his living room, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Brandon, Miss. The church service, which was forced to be done from home as a result of the state's limiting gatherings of more than ten people because of the coronavirus outbreak, was joined by members tuning in from California and Pennsylvania, as well as local members. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

New York

Wall Street sign is framed by U.S. flags flying outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Global stocks are down after the U.S. government said employers cut 701,000 jobs in March as they shut down or sharply curtailed business due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the Wall St. street sign is framed by U.S. flags flying outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Global stocks are down, Friday, April 3, after the U.S. government said employers cut 701,000 jobs in March as they shut down or sharply curtailed business due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

A journalist records a press briefing following the arrival of the USNS Comfort, a naval hospital ship with a 1,000 bed-capacity at Pier 90 in New York. People desperate for information are more reliant than ever on local media as the coronavirus spreads across the U.S. But newspapers, magazines and digital publishers are feeling the pressure as advertising craters.  

Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 30, 2020, file photo, a journalist records a press briefing following the arrival of the USNS Comfort, a naval hospital ship with a 1,000 bed-capacity at Pier 90 in New York. People desperate for information are more reliant than ever on local media as the coronavirus spreads across the U.S. But newspapers, magazines and digital publishers are feeling the pressure as advertising craters. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

A body wrapped in plastic is moved from a holding container by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns before being loaded on to a refrigerated truck set up as a temporary morgue at Brooklyn Hospital Cente in New York. 

Credit: AP
A body wrapped in plastic is moved from a holding container by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns before being loaded on to a refrigerated truck set up as a temporary morgue, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

North Carolina

Lunch is distributed to students at one of about 67 meal distribution sites for Durham Public Schools as all North Carolina public schools remain closed, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: AP
From left, Dena Williams, Linda Brayce, Alex Holmes Jr., La'Paul Wilson, and Latasha Williamson distribute lunch to Kita Beasley, right for her son Ayden Mathis, 3, at one of about 67 meal distribution sites for Durham Public Schools students as all North Carolina public schools remain closed until May 15, 2020, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Durham, N.C. (Casey Toth/The News & Observer via AP)

Oklahoma

A man stacks foods onto a pallet at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. The rush on grocery stores due to COVID-19 has put a bite into the budget at the food bank, which relies mostly on donations of overstock food items to redistribute to the needy. The coronavirus outbreak has thrown 10 million Americans out of work in just two weeks, the swiftest, most stunning collapse the U.S. job market has ever witnessed, and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression.

Credit: AP
James Ambot stacks foods onto a pallet at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The rush on grocery stores due to COVID-19 has put a bite into the budget at the food bank, which relies mostly on donations of overstock food items to redistribute to the needy. The coronavirus outbreak has thrown 10 million Americans out of work in just two weeks, the swiftest, most stunning collapse the U.S. job market has ever witnessed, and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage piles up around the world. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

An assistant principal at Monroe Demonstration Academy directs traffic at a supply distribution effort in Tulsa, Okla. The school gave out learning supplies for students who are at home during the coronavirus outbreak. 

Credit: AP
Rob Kaiser, an assistant principal at Monroe Demonstration Academy, directs traffic at a supply distribution effort in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The school gave out learning supplies for students who are at home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Matt Barnard/Tulsa World via AP)

Pennsylvania

Protesters call for officials to release people from jails, prisons, and immigration detention centers in response to the coronavirus, as they demonstrate outside City Hall in Philadelphia.

Credit: AP
Protesters call for officials to release people from jails, prisons, and immigration detention centers in response to the coronavirus, as they demonstrate outside City Hall in Philadelphia, Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

I-95 at the Aramingo interchange has very little traffic due to concerns with the spread of coronavirus in Philadelphia. Gov. Tom Wolf is expanding his order for residents to stay at home in most circumstances to almost one-third of Pennsylvania's counties. 

Credit: AP
This March 26, 2020 photo shows I-95 at the Aramingo interchange. with very little traffic due to concerns with the spread of coronavirus in Philadelphia. Gov. Tom Wolf is expanding his order for residents to stay at home in most circumstances to almost one-third of Pennsylvania's counties. The governor's office said Saturday that Wolf was expanding the order to Beaver, Centre and Washington Counties, making a total of 22 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties included. (Frank Wiese/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Texas

Members of the Texas Army National Guard put together a hospital bed as they set up a field hospital in response to the new coronavirus crisis at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. 

Credit: AP
Members of the Texas Army National Guard put together a hospital bed as they set up a field hospital in response to the new coronavirus crisis at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Dallas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

Unidentified men inspecting a building wear masks amid concerns of COVID-19 spreading as they work atop a lift in downtown Dallas.

Credit: AP
Unidentified men inspecting a building wear masks amid concerns of COVID-19 spreading as they work atop a lift in downtown Dallas, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Washington

A pedestrian walks past graffiti that reads "Rent Strike" Wednesday in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. With millions of people suddenly out of work and rent due at the first of the month, some tenants in the U.S. are vowing to go on a rent strike until the new coronavirus pandemic subsides. Some cities have temporarily banned evictions, but advocates for the strike are demanding that rent payments be waived, not delayed, for those in need during the crisis.

Credit: AP
A pedestrian walks past graffiti that reads "Rent Strike" Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. With millions of people suddenly out of work and rent due at the first of the month, some tenants in the U.S. are vowing to go on a rent strike until the new coronavirus pandemic subsides. Some cities have temporarily banned evictions, but advocates for the strike are demanding that rent payments be waived, not delayed, for those in need during the crisis. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A carpenter, who declined to be identified, cuts plywood to cover a closed store where artwork in support of people affected by the coronavirus already covers an adjacent panel in downtown Seattle.

Credit: AP
A carpenter, who declined to be identified, cuts plywood to cover a closed store where artwork in support of people affected by the coronavirus already covers an adjacent panel in downtown Seattle, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in Washington set a new record last week, with tens of thousands more people in the state filing new claims as non-essential businesses remain closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

A worker wearing a mask holds a poster that was dropped off along with some Girl Scout cookies at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash. Federal authorities proposed a fine of more than $600,000 for the Seattle-area nursing home connected to at least 40 deaths from the new coronavirus.  

Credit: AP
A worker wearing a mask holds a poster that was dropped off along with some Girl Scout cookies at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., Thursday, April 2, 2020. Federal authorities on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, proposed a fine of more than $600,000 for the Seattle-area nursing home connected to at least 40 deaths from the new coronavirus. State regulators and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services conducted an inspection of the facility on March 16, 2020, and found serious infractions that they said placed residents in immediate danger, but a follow-up inspection found that Life Care had at least partially fixed the most serious problems, and Wednesday's announcement said the fine could be adjusted up or down based on how Life Care continues to correct the remaining problems. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Woman applies masking tape to a mural that reads "wash hands, be kind," on boards over windows of the Capitol Lounge, which is owned by her father in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Most stores and businesses in the area are closed or only offering take-out food as a result of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, and state-wide stay-at-home orders from government officials.

Credit: AP
Momo Nikaido paints a mural that reads "wash hands, be kind," Wednesday, April 1, 2020, on boards over windows of the Capitol Lounge, which is owned by her father in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Most stores and businesses in the area are closed or only offering take-out food as a result of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, and state-wide stay-at-home orders from government officials. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

