An impactful photo collection representing the devastating peril COVID-19 has brought upon our world

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Associated Press has captured the reality of life in countries around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. These photographs tell a story of the pain, damage, trauma and financial turmoil people have experienced amid the novel coronavirus.

Africa

Kenyan police hold back ferry passengers after new measures aimed at halting the spread of the new coronavirus instead caused a crowd to form outside the ferry in Mombasa, Kenya. The new measures required public transport vehicles to drop passengers 1km away and walk to the ferry terminal and then queue, but passengers fearing they would get stuck before a 7pm curfew started crowding to get on causing police to fire tear gas and round up the passengers.



Belgium

A homeless person sleeps on a bench in the virtually empty La Monnaie square during a partial lockdown against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Brussels.

A note that reads in French: "Ghislain. I would like coronavirus to be eradicated so we can go back to normal" is left among others in a church during a partial lockdown against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Brussels.

Britain

Socially distanced mourners watch during the funeral in the Eternal Gardens Muslim Burial Ground, Chislehurst of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, from Brixton, south London, who died in King's College Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. The teenager was buried in the Eternal Gardens at Kemnal Park Cemetery in Chislehurst without his family present as his mother and six siblings are forced to self-isolate. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes.

Canada

A runner makes his way through the empty streets of Old Montreal, as residents shelter in place due to the coronavirus.

China

A child wearing a mask against the coronavirus pushes his bike during a quiet day at the East Lake Park in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

Women walk past a toll booth to enter the city of Wuhan which is still under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak but have started allowing some residents to return in central China's Hubei province

A resident climbs over a barricade around a neighborhood sealed off due to the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province.

France

A victim of the Covid-19 virus is evacuated from the Mulhouse civil hospital, eastern France. The Grand Est region is now the epicenter of the outbreak in France, which has buried the third most virus victims in Europe, after Italy and Spain.

Airplanes are lined up on the tarmac at the international airport of Orly, the day of its closure due to a drop in traffic on Apr. 1.

Medical staff place a patient infected with the COVID-19 virus onto a train at the Gare d'Austerlitz train station, Paris, Apr. 1. France evacuated 36 patients infected with the coronavirus from the Paris region onboard two medicalized high-speed TGV trains.

Germany

A lane with toilet paper was built at a 'toilet paper drive in' on a parking spot in Dornburg, Germany. After panic buying due to the coronavirus outbreak, toilet paper has become rare and the owner of a pet food shop was able to order thousands of rolls of toilet paper which he sells now outside of his shop.

Medical employees demonstrate testing, at a coronavirus test center for public service employees, during a media presentation in Munich, Germany. Labs were quick to ramp up their testing capacity and now experts say up to 500,000 tests can be conducted in Germany per week. That quick work, coupled with the country's large number of intensive care unit beds and its early implementation of social distancing measures, could be behind Germany's relatively low death toll.

German exchange students who were in the US arrive at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Due to the coronavirus a special flight from Chicago in the US brought the students prematurely home to Germany.

In this Mar. 29 photo, two men take a coffin inside a car at the Hanns Lilje home in Wolfsburg, northern Germany. Several people have died from an outbreak of coronavirus at a retirement home.

Hungary

The Chain Bridge is illuminated white as a national tribute for the doctors, nurses and medical workers who are working to fight against the coronavirus epidemic in Budapest.

Workers carry material rolls needed for protective masks at the logistic base of Budapest Airport at Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary after the material shipments arrived from the Teknomelt Technical Textile Factory from Turkey.

India

A girl writes on a notebook outside her house in a slum area during a lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Mumbai, India. India's 21-day lockdown has effectively kept 1.3 billion people at home for all but essential trips to places like markets or pharmacies. But the world's largest lockdown has turned into a humanitarian crisis for India's impoverished people.

Impoverished Indians rest by their shanties at Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai, India. A nationwide lockdown announced last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to a mass exodus of migrant workers from cities to their villages, often on foot and without food and water, raising fears that the virus may have reached to the countryside, where health care facilities are limited. Experts say that local spreading is inevitable in a country where tens of millions of people live in dense urban areas with irregular access to clean water and that the exodus of the migrants will burden the already strained health system.

Australian Matthew Chinery looks into the camera for a selfie on his hospital bed at the Goa Medical College Hospital, where he got tested and waited four days in isolation with other suspected cases of the highly infectious disease because hotels and hostels refused to let him stay unless he had a coronavirus-negative certificate, in Goa, India. Tourists stranded in India after their vacations were abruptly ended by India’s coronavirus lockdown and grounded flights are running out of money and hoping their embassies can help them get home. While in the western city of Goa, popular for its beaches, Chinery was kicked out of a hostel because his smoker's cough resembled a COVID-19 symptom. The medical certificate still didn't make finding a room easy. He managed to get one with help from a friend, but the hotel's staff is so scared, they don't knock at his door to leave his packaged meals.

Indian policemen wearing virus themed helmets ride on motorcycles during an awareness rally aimed at preventing the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad, India.

Italy

Coffins arriving from the Bergamo area, where the coronavirus infections caused many victims, are being unloaded from a military truck that transported them in the cemetery of Cinisello Balsamo, near Milan in Northern Italy.

Pope Francis delivers his blessing from the window of his studio overlooking an empty St. Peter's Square due to restrictions to contain the Covid-19 virus, at the Vatican. Pope Francis is backing the U.N. chief's call for a cease-fire in all conflicts raging across the globe to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A worker sprays disinfectant to sanitize Duomo square, as the city main landmark, the gothic cathedral, stands out in the background, in Milan, Italy.

Italian officials have unveiled a 200-bed intensive care field hospital at the Milan fairgrounds to help relieve the pressure on northern Italy’s overwhelmed health care system from the coronavirus pandemic.

A military truck loads medical supplies for Italy on a board of an Il-76 cargo plane in Chkalovsky military airport outside Moscow, Russia. From tiny San Marino wedged next to two of Italy's hardest-hit provinces in the coronavirus outbreak to more economically powerful nations like Italy, countries are running up against export bans and seizures in the scramble for vital medical supplies.

Don Angelo Riva celebrates a mass in an empty church after Italy's lockdown measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, in Carenno, Italy.

Medical staff of the Intensive Care Unit of the Casalpalocco COVID-19 Clinic in the outskirts of Rome tends to patients.

Mexico

A construction worker rests next to a sign that reads in Spanish “Stay home” posted to help preventive against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Mexico City. Mexico has started taking tougher measures against the new coronavirus, but some experts warn the country is acting too late and testing too little to prevent the type of crisis unfolding across the border in the United States.

A member of a cleaning team wearing a protective mask and suit disinfects a showcase where meat is sold, as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Iztapalapa market, in Mexico City.





Spain

A view of a temporary field hospital set at Ifema convention and exhibition of in Madrid, Spain.

Face shields are displayed at a temporary field hospital set in Ifema convention and exhibition in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Coffins with the bodies of victims of coronavirus are stored waiting for burial or cremation at the Collserola morgue in Barcelona, Spain.

United States

Arizona

A man gives a free lunch to a truck driver at a rest area along I-10 in Sacaton, Ariz. The Arizona Trucking Association was giving away 500 lunches from Dilly's Deli to westbound truck drivers in appreciation for delivering medical supplies, food, and other necessities during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Arkansas

Playground equipment is wrapped with caution tape to prevent usage, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus at Allen Park in Jonesboro, Ark., following an order by Mayor Harold Perrin.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks in Little Rock Ark. He resisting issuing a broad stay-at-home order to curb the coronavirus outbreak, even as the state's cases continue to increase.

California

Light evening commuter traffic flows over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. An iconic San Francisco landmark is in trouble. Traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge has dropped more than 70 percent since the coronavirus crisis. Bridge officials say they're losing about $300,000 a day in toll money, and they're asking the government for emergency funding to sustain operations.

A restaurant chef mimics giving a hug to a nurse practitioner and patient care technician after delivering dinner to them at University of California at San Francisco Benioff Children's Hospital. A group of tech-savvy, entrepreneurial San Francisco friends wanted to help two groups devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. They came up with a plan that involved soliciting donations, tapping friends in the restaurant world and getting San Francisco hospitals to accept free food cooked up by some of the city's top chefs.

During the peak of commute hours, Caltrain cars sit dormant at San Francisco's 4th & King Street station on Monday, March 30, 2020. On Monday, the agency indefinitely cut weekday service to 42 trains instead of the normal 92 as coronavirus shelter-in-place orders remain in effect.

Florida

Visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Saying they don't know when they'll be able to re-open many of their businesses with the coronavirus spreading, Walt Disney Co. officials announced they will start furloughing workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida and California.

A man holds up two chickens as he waits for the next car to pass during a food distribution event in Miami.

Shelves remain empty for high demand products such as toilet paper, bottled water and hand sanitizer, in Maitland, Fla., as shoppers stock up on groceries and supplies on the eve of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Ambulances are ready for the arrival of the Holland America ships Zaandam and Rotterdam at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. A cruise ship that has been floating at sea with coronavirus patients aboard for two weeks after being turned away from South American ports was finally allowed to dock in Florida.

Louisiana

A resident of the Lambeth House, where a cluster of COVID-19 has formed, reacts from her balcony as opera singers Irini Hymel and Bryan Hymel sing to the quarantined residents in New Orleans. As coronavirus cases spike ever higher in Louisiana, the state's nursing homes, assisted living sites and adult residential care facilities are showing more and more "clusters" of the virus, but the full scale of the outbreak at those sites remains uncertain.

Mississippi

Surrounded by his family, pastor at Calvary Chapel Jackson speaks into a laptop as he conducts a live stream church service from his living room in Brandon, Miss.

New York

Wall Street sign is framed by U.S. flags flying outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Global stocks are down after the U.S. government said employers cut 701,000 jobs in March as they shut down or sharply curtailed business due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A journalist records a press briefing following the arrival of the USNS Comfort, a naval hospital ship with a 1,000 bed-capacity at Pier 90 in New York. People desperate for information are more reliant than ever on local media as the coronavirus spreads across the U.S. But newspapers, magazines and digital publishers are feeling the pressure as advertising craters.

A body wrapped in plastic is moved from a holding container by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns before being loaded on to a refrigerated truck set up as a temporary morgue at Brooklyn Hospital Cente in New York.

North Carolina

Lunch is distributed to students at one of about 67 meal distribution sites for Durham Public Schools as all North Carolina public schools remain closed, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Oklahoma

A man stacks foods onto a pallet at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. The rush on grocery stores due to COVID-19 has put a bite into the budget at the food bank, which relies mostly on donations of overstock food items to redistribute to the needy. The coronavirus outbreak has thrown 10 million Americans out of work in just two weeks, the swiftest, most stunning collapse the U.S. job market has ever witnessed, and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression.

An assistant principal at Monroe Demonstration Academy directs traffic at a supply distribution effort in Tulsa, Okla. The school gave out learning supplies for students who are at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Pennsylvania

Protesters call for officials to release people from jails, prisons, and immigration detention centers in response to the coronavirus, as they demonstrate outside City Hall in Philadelphia.

I-95 at the Aramingo interchange has very little traffic due to concerns with the spread of coronavirus in Philadelphia. Gov. Tom Wolf is expanding his order for residents to stay at home in most circumstances to almost one-third of Pennsylvania's counties.

Texas

Members of the Texas Army National Guard put together a hospital bed as they set up a field hospital in response to the new coronavirus crisis at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Unidentified men inspecting a building wear masks amid concerns of COVID-19 spreading as they work atop a lift in downtown Dallas.

Washington

A pedestrian walks past graffiti that reads "Rent Strike" Wednesday in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. With millions of people suddenly out of work and rent due at the first of the month, some tenants in the U.S. are vowing to go on a rent strike until the new coronavirus pandemic subsides. Some cities have temporarily banned evictions, but advocates for the strike are demanding that rent payments be waived, not delayed, for those in need during the crisis.

A carpenter, who declined to be identified, cuts plywood to cover a closed store where artwork in support of people affected by the coronavirus already covers an adjacent panel in downtown Seattle.

A worker wearing a mask holds a poster that was dropped off along with some Girl Scout cookies at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash. Federal authorities proposed a fine of more than $600,000 for the Seattle-area nursing home connected to at least 40 deaths from the new coronavirus.