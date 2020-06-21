Alma woman dead after vehicle accident in LeFlore County

Police say 28-year-old Tiffany Brehaut of Alma was driving a Chevy Impala westbound when she crossed the center line and hit a truck driven by a Fort Smith man.

According to police, Brehaut was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Baptist Hosptial in Fort Smith where he was later released.

Police say Brehaut was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.