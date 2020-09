The Alma Police Department is asking for help in identifying two individuals they wish to speak with regarding an incident.

ALMA, Ark. — The Alma Police Department is asking for help in identifying two individuals they wish to speak with regarding an incident.

Pictures of the individuals were shared on their Facebook page.

Alma Police Department 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

If you know who they are or can assist in helping to identify them, you are asked to please contact the Alma Police Department by phone at 479-632-3333 or by message through social media.

No details about the incident were released.