Staff at Alma nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

ALMA, Arkansas — There has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Alma Health and Rehabilitation Center.  

Administrators say after going six months without a case, a staff member tested positive.
Nursing homes across the nation have been on lockdown going on six months now, with very limited visitations. Administrators say they'll begin working with the Arkansas Department of Health on contact tracing and starting the necessary protocols this week.

"Protocol for the industry is to test every resident and every staff member after there is one positive case, we will start doing that this week."

Alma Rehabilitation Center patients have been allowed outdoor social distanced visitations, which administrators say they will not stop as long as CDC guidelines allow it.

