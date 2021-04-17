x
After child dies, US regulator warns about Peloton treadmill

Safety regulators are warning people with kids and pets to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and nearly 40 others were injured.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Saturday that it received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the treadmill. 

The results have included fractures, scrapes and the death of one child. New York-based Peloton said in a news release the warning was “inaccurate and misleading." 

It says there’s no reason to stop using the treadmill as long as children and pets are kept away from it.

