Additional respiratory illness screening and testing site opening in NWA

Community Clinic will be opening its fifth acute care site in Springdale. It will be located outside the Springdale Medical and Pediatric location, effective March 30.
The new site, along with the other four respiratory illness test sites will be screening for flu, strep throat, and COVID-19.
The Prairie Grove Elementary School Based Health Center site will now move to Fayetteville Medical.
“Community Clinic will continue to be responsive to the needs of our communities and the patients that we attend to. In having community-based testing and treatment sites and working with our regional healthcare facilities and providers, our goal is to ensure that patients have safe access for their healthcare needs. Having been Northwest Arkansas’ Community Health Center for over 20 years, we stand alongside the communities we serve during this time of need.” says CEO Judd Semingson.
Below are the site hours and times.
Siloam Springs Medical – 500 S Mt Olive St #200, Siloam Springs, AR 72761 – Hours M-F 8-5 p.m.
Rogers Medical and Pediatrics – 1233 W Poplar St, Rogers, AR 72756 – Hours M-F 8-5 p.m.
Fayetteville Medical – 162 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. Ste. 13-14, Fayetteville, AR 72704- Hours M-F 10:30- 4:30 p.m.
Springdale Medical and Pediatrics – 614 E Emma Ave Ste. 300 Springdale, AR 72764 – Hours M-F 8-5 p.m.
Elmdale Elementary SBHC – 420 N West End St, Springdale, AR 72764 – 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.