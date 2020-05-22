Additional facilities reopening in Benton County with new procedures

County Judge Barry Moehring closed all Benton County facilities due to COVID-19 back in March. Two of those facilities will now be reopening.

County Judge Barry Moehring closed all Benton County facilities due to COVID-19 back in March. Two of those facilities will now be reopening.

The Benton County Rogers Office at 1428 W. Walnut and the Gravette office at 901 1st Ave. will be reopening on Tuesday, May 26.

Both of these locations house the County Assessor, the Collector, and the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

The public is asked to wear a facemask and to maintain social distance.

Online Resources During COVID19, we have all found ways to operate online rather than in person. This rings true for accessing Benton County services like assessing and collecting.

To pay taxes, go online https://bentoncountyar.gov/collector/pay-taxes/

To assess personal property, go online https://bentoncountyar.gov/assessor/