Man killed in hit-and-run in Fayetteville

A man in Fayetteville has died after a hit-and-run accident Saturday night (July 18) according to police.

The accident happened near Cleveland and Sunset Drive in Fayetteville. The person was believed to be headed east on Cleveland Street when the accident occurred. 

Police are on the scene and say witnesses saw a black Nissan Xterra van flee the scene eastbound.  

One of the witnesses tried chasing down the van but was unsuccessful. 

There are no further details at this time.

Anyone with any information can call Fayetteville Police, at (479) 587-3555.

