An accident on I-49 has slowed traffic near Exit 69 in Washington County.

UPDATE: Accident has cleared.

The accident impacted the northbound inside and middle lanes according to IDrive Arkansas.

The accident involved two vehicles, one of them is flipped on its side.

Emergency crews are on the scene and according to a state trooper, there were no injuries involved.