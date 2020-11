An accident on U.S. Highway 62 impacted all westbound lanes this morning (Nov. 1) in Benton County.

ROGERS, Ark. — An accident on U.S. Highway 62 impacted all westbound lanes this morning (Nov. 1) in Benton County.

The accident happened around 9:12 a.m. at the intersection of 13th and Hudson Rd. It involved a blue SUV and a white truck. The Rogers Fire Department was on the scene.

According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, they had to use the jaws of life to remove one patient from their vehicle.

The scene was cleared by 10:28 a.m.

