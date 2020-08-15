AACF report: Obamacare cuts state’s uninsured rate; helpful during pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A new report says the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, has reduced the number of uninsured people in Arkansas, which has been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Affordable Care Act Turns 10” was written by Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families’ Joshua Hall, health policy fellow.
“Landmark legislation like this is never perfect, but it is far better than the previous situation prior to its existence, especially for low-income people and people of color,” Hall wrote.
Arkansas was the first Southern state to expand its Medicaid program to individuals making 138% of the federal poverty level after the Supreme Court ruled states could choose whether or not to do so.
