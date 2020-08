UPDATE: This accident is now cleared.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — UPDATE: This accident is now cleared.

An accident has impacted the right shoulder heading southbound on I-49 in Washington County this afternoon (Aug 9), leaving one person injured.

According to IDrive Arkansas, the accident location is at Mile Marker 62.9.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries according to Becky Stewart with central EMS.

Fayetteville Fire Department is also on the scene.