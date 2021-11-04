A masterpiece from Hideki Matsuyama to take Masters lead

x
Hideki Matsuyama delivered a masterpiece at the Masters. He shot a 7-under 65, the only bogey-free round of the tournament.
Credit: AP
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, walks the the 17th green during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Hideki Matsuyama delivered a masterpiece at the Masters. He shot a 7-under 65, the only bogey-free round of the tournament. 

He played the final eight holes after a storm delay in 6 under. It added to a four-shot lead over four players going into the final round. 

The 29-year-old will try to become the first Japanese player to win a major. Chasing him will be Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris. 

Rose is the only player with experience winning a major. Zalatoris is a Masters rookie. Matsuyama says he hopes to make Japan proud.