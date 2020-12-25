x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

News

Police: Man steals mini-snow plow, crashes into Target

A Long Island man has been arrested after a Christmas morning crime spree that gave new meaning to the term doorbuster.

A Long Island man has been arrested after a Christmas morning crime spree that gave new meaning to the term doorbuster.

Police say it happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday when Justin Shuffle stole a skid steer snow pusher from a Bay Shore shopping center and crashed it through the front doors of a Target. 

Authorities say Shuffle then swiped a coat and several gift cards before police caught him in the electronics section of the big-box retailer. The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary and larceny. It was not clear whether he had a defense attorney. 

Related Articles