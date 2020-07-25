Real Deals: Springdale Tractor land changes hands for $3.5 million

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A 20.5-acre commercial development west of Interstate 49 in Springdale recently sold for $3.5 million.
KNWA RE Springdale LLC, led by president John Scott, bought the Springdale Tractor Co./Kubota property at 6160 W. Sunset Ave. The Eugene Baker Revocable Trust was the seller.
City Title & Closing LLC was the title agent.
Scott is president of Springdale Tractor Co., comprised of six Kubota dealerships in Oklahoma (3) and Arkansas (3). He and two other investors purchased four dealerships in Springdale, Berryville, Harrison, and Grove, Okla., in 2012 for an undisclosed amount. Gene Baker, who died June 2, 2012, owned and operated Springdale Tractor for 40 years.
