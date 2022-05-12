9th Annual 'Nog Off' uses funds for new University of Arkansas legacy fund

Proceeds for the 9th Annual 'Nog Off' will be used to fund the newly established legacy endowment, Maxine’s Legacy Fund.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the biggest eggnog events of the year took place in downtown Fayetteville on Sunday, Dec. 4. The event brought in hundreds of eggnog connoisseurs to Maxine's Tap Room for the 9th Annual 'Nog Off.' This year's 'Nog Off' is looking to give back.

"This is the first time that the 'Nog Off' is going to benefit Maxine's Legacy Fund, which is the new legacy fund established through the University of Arkansas," said Andrea Foren, great-niece of Maxine Millier and current owner of Maxine's Tap Room.

Foren says they're attempting to raise $50,000 for the fund, which would support student research, conference travel, and more.

"She loved the U of A, she loved students at the U of A, she loved U of A sports and Greek life and we're honoring her legacy through the fund," said University of Arkansas professor Professor of Communication, Director of the Gender Studies Program Dr. Lisa Corrigan, talking about Maxine's original owner Maxine Miller.

"They decided that the 'Nog Off' would be a great first fundraiser to kick off the fund and I think they were right, said Corrigan.

Patrons paid $15 for an array of 8 different eggnogs by Maxine’s, Pinpoint, Leverett Lounge, Cheers at the OPO, Mojos pints and pies, Fox Trail Distillery, an anonymous entry and Infusion.

"We don't need an excuse to come drink," said patron Jake Gardener. "But if we're doing it helping out a good cause obviously that's what it's all about. Bunch of good people having a good time, drinking good stuff."

Gardenr has been at the eggnog for the past four years.

"I love eggnog!" Gardenr shouted.

