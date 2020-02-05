$85 million more sought for Ready for Business grants; barbershops, hair salons can reopen May 6

A steering committee on Friday (May 1) approved an additional $85 million in funding for businesses preparing to reopen.

A steering committee on Friday (May 1) approved an additional $85 million in funding for businesses preparing to reopen, bringing the fund total to $100 million. The additional money is subject to approval by a six-member legislative panel recently created to make decisions on COVID-19 funding.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on March 29 unveiled the Arkansas Ready for Business grant program, to be administered by the Arkansas Department of Commerce, for the purpose of helping a wide variety of businesses that may be allowed to reopen in the coming weeks and months. Money for the program came from what Arkansas was allocated from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved by Congress to provide aid to individuals, businesses, and state and local governments in response to the pandemic.

However, the program was halted shortly after it was launched because legislative approval had not yet been received, and initial demand suggested the $15 million would not be enough. Of the 2,392 applications filed before the program was halted, around 1,400 were from businesses with fewer than 10 employees. The grants are capped at $100,000 per business.