Sixth Bentonville Film Festival starts tomorrow

Bentonville Film Festival

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The 6th annual Bentonville Film Festival will start tomorrow (Aug 10).

The festival will be held as a hybrid version of virtual showings and local and limited on-the-ground events.

This year’s festival will offer virtual presentations and world premieres of films, panels, and special events, alongside select drive-in screenings and additional on-the-ground events throughout Northwest Arkansas.

The festival was originally postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will now be held from August 10-16.