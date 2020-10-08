Sixth Bentonville Film Festival starts tomorrow

The 6th annual Bentonville Film Festival will start tomorrow (Aug 10).

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The 6th annual Bentonville Film Festival will start tomorrow (Aug 10).

The festival will be held as a hybrid version of virtual showings and local and limited on-the-ground events.

This year’s festival will offer virtual presentations and world premieres of films, panels, and special events, alongside select drive-in screenings and additional on-the-ground events throughout Northwest Arkansas.

