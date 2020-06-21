62-year-old man reunites with family after 6 months in the hospital

COVID-19 has prevented Larry from having visitors, including his own son, since March.

Back in January, 62-year-old Larry House went to the hospital to have a life-saving heart surgery. The surgery was successful, but his family had no idea he wouldn't be able to leave the hospital for six months.

"After a few setbacks, I thought I was going to pack up his room and leave alone, so it was really nice to finally realize this dream," says Nevela House, Larry's wife, and devoted caregiver.

COVID-19 has prevented Larry from having visitors, including his own son, since March. Larry experienced a few health problems while he was admitted, so now, his son was especially excited for his dad to come home.

"He's my best buddy, both of my parents are the most important people in my life. I was never willing to accept that he might not come back," says Joey House.

Today, many of Larry's family members awaited his arrival. They made sure to keep their distance, even though the family says they wanted to hug him as soon as he pulled in the driveway.