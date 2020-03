5 dead including officer and gunman in shooting at gas station in Springfield, Missouri

Five people dead, including a police offer and the gunman in a shooting in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Department Chief Paul Williams, officers responded to the area of Battlefield and Lone Pine around 11:25 p.m. and while they were on their way, they received multiple shooting calls.

Officers received another call for a shooting at the Kum & Go located at 2885 E. Chestnut Expressway. Callers reported a car crashing at the scene and an armed suspect going into the store – shooting customers and employees.

Two officers arrived and had shots fired at them by the suspect.

As other responding officers arrived, they removed the two injured officers from the scene. Officer Christopher Walsh suffered a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced dead at a hospital, Springfield police said. The other officer was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Three other people were found dead inside the convenience store and the suspect was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Another person was found injured inside the store and was transported to a hospital where they’re being treated.

