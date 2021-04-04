x
4th annual NWA Gives event expects nearly 300 nonprofits to participate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 4th annual NWA Gives event will take place on Thursday, April 8 and will include fundraising efforts for nearly 300 regional nonprofits. A pre-event rally will take place on Tuesday, April 6 in the rose garden of the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville at 11:30 a.m.

The 12 hour giving event on Thursday seeks to raise the profile of regional nonprofits and connect them with potential donors.

During the pandemic last year, the NWA Gives event raised a total of $525,671, benefitting 202 nonprofits through the contributions of 2,457 donors. This year, 298 nonprofits are participating.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

