300 inmates released early from Arkansas's Prison system to reduce spread of COVID-19

"This is an example of the state doing the right thing by listening to health experts and the people of Arkansas. There's more work to do, but this is a meaningful step in the right direction," said State Representative Jamie Scott. "The state has a responsibility to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard the health of the people in its custody. Reviewing early release for certain inmates who have served most of their time and been on good behavior is a common sense, compassionate approach. It's important that the state also push forward with full testing in the state prison system, find solutions to sending COVID-positive guards into correctional facilities, and build greater support for inmate reentry and transition services to facilitate those who were already eligible for early release."