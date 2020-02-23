29th annual 'Parade of Fools' held in Fayetteville

Today (Feb. 22), was the 29th Annual Parade of Fools in downtown Fayetteville.
There were thousands of people in the streets watching the floats and trying to catch some beads.
There were people from all different walks of live celebrating the holiday and were some very eccentric costumes on Dickson street this afternoon.
This years theme was Ru Paws Wag Race, based on the popular television show RuPauls Drag Race. With that, came dozens of dogs parading down the street, dressed in costumes just like their owners.
There was a performance from a live band, food, drinks, and a lot of dancing. However, there was more to the parade. Every entry fee or sponsorship will be donated to the Seven Hills Homeless Shelter in Fayetteville, a check around five hundred dollars.