29th annual 'Parade of Fools' held in Fayetteville

Today (Feb. 22), was the 29th Annual Parade of Fools in downtown Fayetteville.

There were thousands of people in the streets watching the floats and trying to catch some beads.

There were people from all different walks of live celebrating the holiday and were some very eccentric costumes on Dickson street this afternoon.

This years theme was Ru Paws Wag Race, based on the popular television show RuPauls Drag Race. With that, came dozens of dogs parading down the street, dressed in costumes just like their owners.