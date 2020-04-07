Missing teen found safe

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenage boy.

16-year-old Daniel Emir Barrera left his rural home in NW Washington County. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, jeans, and black shoes with the white logo "VANS" on them.

Daniel is 5'6", weighs 220 lbs., and has black hair and green eyes.

Daniel left in a black 2002 Dodge 4-door truck with expired dealer tags. The tags read: "M-5791". The passenger side of the back window is broken and covered with black tape. The truck also has an Arkansas plate on the front bumper.