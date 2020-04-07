Missing teen found safe

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenage boy.
16-year-old Daniel Emir Barrera left his rural home in NW Washington County. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, jeans, and black shoes with the white logo "VANS" on them.
Daniel is 5'6", weighs 220 lbs., and has black hair and green eyes.
Daniel left in a black 2002 Dodge 4-door truck with expired dealer tags. The tags read: "M-5791". The passenger side of the back window is broken and covered with black tape. The truck also has an Arkansas plate on the front bumper.
Daniel is said to frequent the Siloam Springs area. If you know the whereabouts of Daniel, you are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.