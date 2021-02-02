2021 Polar Plunge season benefitting Special Olympics Arkansas begins on Feb. 6

Polar Plunge season is the largest fundraising series for the organization and 2021 is more important than ever.

PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. — Special Olympics Arkansas (SOA) has launched safety measures and virtual options for the upcoming 2021 Polar Plunge season, which begins this month on Feb. 6.

SOA aims to keep creating opportunities in sports competitions, health and leadership for people with intellectual disabilities.

Those attending in person will be socially distanced with registration enhancements and assigned plunge times.

“The safety of our communities is the top priority. We will be taking every precaution to make sure each event across the state is as safe as possible. Whether you put your costume on and take an icy dip in your bathtub or run into the icy waters at Beaver Lake there will be 19,500 athletes across the state counting on you for the chance to reach their personal best in 2021, on and off the field,” SOA Director of Marketing and Partnerships, Camie Powell.

To create an online fundraising page or to download the registration form, click on the plunge location below!

The organization has eliminated all gatherings typically associated with the Polar Plunge while keeping the thrill of the chill.

A list of these changes can be found on the official 2021 Polar Plunge website.

“We are still engaging athletes daily for sport and health. It is really inspiring to see athletes step up to keep each other motivated through this unprecedented off-season," said Powell. "For example, Health Messenger, Stephanie Price, has been hosting fitness boot camps on Zoom, posting workout videos on her Health Messenger Facebook page, and encouraging her teammates through health and wellness challenges at their office, Abilities Unlimited in Van Buren. Her boot camps are so popular she has been asked to host them for Special Olympics teams across the United States."

SOA is calling on coaches, administrators and teachers to step up to show students they #choosetoinclude.

School Participation Details:

If your school raises $1000 or any amount you choose, you will let Student Council or the highest fundraiser spray you with a water hose on campus.

Get Creative. Engage in the experience on campus with your safety measures in place.

Share your video by sending your school's participation to local media.

Your school could win the statewide COOL School Challenge award.

Through the pandemic, the organization shifted focus from in-person competitions to fitness challenges, curriculum and family education events that can be completed at home or virtually.

"Our athletes have not given up on their passion to play sports and we won’t give up on our goals to provide as many opportunities as possible. We urge you to find the Polar Plunge that is perfect for you whether it is in person or virtual and experience the thrill of the chill so SOA athletes can experience the joy of pure sport year-round,” said Powell.

For more than twenty years communities have come together to #ExperiencetheThrill of the chill in an effort to raise money and awareness for SOA athletes.

Polar Plunge season kicks off across the state in January and will end in March.

To add more excitement to the upcoming Polar Plunges SOA has added new resources and enriched its prizes.

Fundraisers now have a chance to win cash.

“I am excited to get back to sports with my friends. I have been training at home but I miss competitions. I love to see everyone plunge for me and my friends in Special Olympics, Kelly Nichols, SOA athlete.

Make the decision to Plunge virtually or in-person for 2021 and experience the thrill of the chill, and you could be the winner of a nice cash prize.